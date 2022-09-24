Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Shares Down 8%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $168.95 and last traded at $168.95. 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.61.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.17 and a 200-day moving average of $189.19.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
Further Reading
