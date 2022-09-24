Ren 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.50 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. Ren has a market capitalization of $109.60 million and $13.50 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ren has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ren

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

