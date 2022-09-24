Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €33.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on Renault in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Renault in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Renault Stock Down 7.1 %

EPA:RNO opened at €27.74 ($28.30) on Tuesday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($102.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.58.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

