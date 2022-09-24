Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RCOR. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Renovacor in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Renovacor in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Renovacor in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renovacor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Renovacor Price Performance

Shares of RCOR stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. Renovacor has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renovacor

Renovacor Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renovacor stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Renovacor, Inc. ( NYSE:RCOR Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Renovacor as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renovacor, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

