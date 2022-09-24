REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of REX stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. REX American Resources has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $37.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.46. The company has a market cap of $475.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.05.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 51,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,234 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 42,015 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 38,237 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

