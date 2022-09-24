Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.34. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8,736.74 and a beta of 1.13. Datadog has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $378,374.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,892.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,052 shares of company stock worth $10,159,510. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

