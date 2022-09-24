RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded RumbleON from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on RumbleON to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RumbleON from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on RumbleON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RumbleON currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 2.51. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $48.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $546.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.77 million. RumbleON had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.28%. Equities research analysts expect that RumbleON will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,717 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,848.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,229.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RumbleON by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

