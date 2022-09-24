Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.07.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

TSE RUS opened at C$25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$23.80 and a 52-week high of C$36.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.55.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

