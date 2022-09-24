Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,553 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.7% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.1 %

Salesforce stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,175,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,895. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.79 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a PE ratio of 272.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.38.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,255,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $345,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,255,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,246 shares of company stock worth $12,337,917. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.12.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

