Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G24 has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.30 ($68.67) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($80.61) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €55.30 ($56.43) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a twelve month high of €66.16 ($67.51). The company’s 50 day moving average is €56.58 and its 200 day moving average is €55.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 50.61.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

