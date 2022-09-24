Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $9,750,000. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 83,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 822.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.05.

VEEV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,330. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

