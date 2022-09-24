Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Coty comprises about 1.0% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,581 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,435,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,354. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

