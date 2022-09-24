Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,100 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 309,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 32,289 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Avangrid from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Avangrid Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:AGR traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.28. 1,409,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,398. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

