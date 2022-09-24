Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,550 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,550 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILPT. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:ILPT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. 705,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,787. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.81%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Stories

