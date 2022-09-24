Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Hostelworld Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON:HSW opened at GBX 72.80 ($0.88) on Thursday. Hostelworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 57 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 108.40 ($1.31). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

