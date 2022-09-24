Smaugs NFT (SMG) Price Tops $0.0065

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $548,842.00 and $192.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2021. Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 84,960,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smaugs NFT is an AI-Powered marketplace where users can sell their digital assets as NFT tokens in the digital world.”

