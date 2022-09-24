Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Acquires 85,200 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,903 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Comcast were worth $24,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,297 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 42,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 205,569 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 25,414 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 24,894 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Comcast Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.84. 27,448,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,258,800. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

