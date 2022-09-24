Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 132,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.18. The stock had a trading volume of 168,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,158. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $69.27.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.