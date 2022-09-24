Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Invests $391,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 261,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 133,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

FLRN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.44. 1,196,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,136. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $30.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37.

