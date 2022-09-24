Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Invests $519,000 in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 466,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,167,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 356,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 132,498 shares during the period.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPEI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. 516,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,147. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

