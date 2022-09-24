Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 124 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,312 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,289,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $133,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,647,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.25. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

