Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 270 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after acquiring an additional 32,585 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,908,000 after purchasing an additional 96,516 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 605,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,810,000 after purchasing an additional 85,167 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,545,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,123,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA FNCL traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.14. 178,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,764. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $59.39.

