SORA Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (XOR)

SORA (XOR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. SORA has a market cap of $1.22 million and $173,188.00 worth of SORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SORA has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One SORA coin can now be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00014225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011112 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SORA Coin Profile

SORA’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. SORA’s total supply is 449,501 coins. SORA’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SORA is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA’s official website is sora.org.

SORA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora.”

