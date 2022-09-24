SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,986 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.67. 3,473,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,458. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.