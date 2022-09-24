SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Cut by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.50. The stock had a trading volume of 927,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,665. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.57. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

