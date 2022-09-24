Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

PHYS stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,699,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,069. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

