Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Raised to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBLK. StockNews.com lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

