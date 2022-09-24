Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Starbucks by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,233 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,261 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,209,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $141,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,124 shares during the period. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $5,408,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,153,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,144,674. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.48. The stock has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

