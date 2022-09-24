STASIS EURO Price Tops $0.96 on Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00005088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $119.40 million and approximately $26.34 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,908.19 or 1.00003723 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00060377 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00067822 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002170 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

EURS is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.