Steem Dollars (SBD) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00012408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $27.37 million and $911,720.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012829 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007890 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011238 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000228 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,639,558 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

