Step Hero (HERO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $38,873.00

Step Hero (HERO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Step Hero coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a market cap of $22,470.51 and $38,873.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,111.93 or 0.99990693 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00059262 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00069490 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002295 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00078578 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2021. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. The Reddit community for Step Hero is https://reddit.com/r/StepHero. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Step Hero

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars.

