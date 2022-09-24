Stifel Nicolaus Trims Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Target Price to C$37.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STZHF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stelco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Stelco stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. Stelco has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

