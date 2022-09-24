Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYBT. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

SYBT stock opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $72.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 14.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $216,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,050.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $216,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,050.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,122 shares of company stock worth $878,957 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,064,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $593,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 64,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 235.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 46,753 shares in the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Articles

