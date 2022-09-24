StockNews.com Downgrades Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35. Crocs has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $183.88.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 100.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

