StockNews.com Lowers Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Hawkins stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $791.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.88. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
