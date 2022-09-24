StockNews.com Lowers Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Hawkins Stock Down 4.0 %

Hawkins stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $791.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.88. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hawkins Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Hawkins by 38.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Hawkins by 20.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hawkins by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 26.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

