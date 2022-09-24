StockNews.com Upgrades Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Olympic Steel stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $256.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.50. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $43.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.88%.
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
