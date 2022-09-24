StockNews.com Upgrades Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Olympic Steel Stock Down 6.8 %

Olympic Steel stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $256.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.50. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $43.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olympic Steel

About Olympic Steel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,769,000 after buying an additional 186,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 36.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after buying an additional 254,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Olympic Steel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Olympic Steel by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

