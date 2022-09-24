Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.74 and last traded at $17.74. 130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.