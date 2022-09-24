Strix Group’s (KETL) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Strix Group from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 245 ($2.96) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strix Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 353 ($4.27).

Get Strix Group alerts:

Strix Group Stock Performance

Shares of KETL opened at GBX 116.20 ($1.40) on Wednesday. Strix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 113 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 370 ($4.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40. The stock has a market cap of £241.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,162.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 152.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 183.05.

Strix Group Cuts Dividend

About Strix Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

(Get Rating)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.