Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Stryker Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SYK traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,987. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

