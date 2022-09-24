Suku Hits Market Capitalization of $114.00 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Suku has a market cap of $114.00 million and $863,227.00 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku coin can currently be bought for about $0.0760 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Suku Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

