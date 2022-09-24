Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SUN. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunoco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Sunoco has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 38,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

