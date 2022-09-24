Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sysco by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Sysco by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 56,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,904,000 after purchasing an additional 97,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Sysco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

NYSE:SYY traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.92. 2,274,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,401. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

