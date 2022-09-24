Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 31.4% during the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $1,059,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Target by 13.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 10.3% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $152.61 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

