Tekkorp Digital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. 2,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 16,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEKKU. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 691,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 1,238.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 38,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

