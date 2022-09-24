The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €45.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Covestro Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of 1COV opened at €29.00 ($29.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.72. Covestro has a 52 week low of €28.74 ($29.33) and a 52 week high of €60.24 ($61.47).

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

