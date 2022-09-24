The Graph Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $36.12 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Graph has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,468,006,461 coins and its circulating supply is 8,667,707,021 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

