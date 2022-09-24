The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Holdings Raised by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,548,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,409,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMG. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 896,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.35. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.66%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.