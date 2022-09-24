The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.696 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.