Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0543 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $305.50 million and $9.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00093533 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00072266 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00032033 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00019556 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002017 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008052 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00009168 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,627,115,200 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.