Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 1,488,987 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,080,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

Trafalgar Property Group Trading Down 5.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.34. The company has a market cap of £675,837.40 and a P/E ratio of -0.49.

Trafalgar Property Group Company Profile

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in home building and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

